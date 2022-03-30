Ronin Network: Crypto Hack Takes $625M From Axie Infinity's Sidechain

Some decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms that have been hacked in the past have paid some or all of the lost crypto back to users themselves. This has helped strengthen a troubled reputation at times. It isn't clear what Ronin’s plans are beyond the immediate crisis mitigation, but one thing is clear. The $625 million hack is a massive blunder, even more than PolyNetwork’s $600 million hack last year. Fortunately for PolyNetwork, the hacker returned all of the funds in due time. Axie Infinity users may want to hope for a similar fate in the Ronin Network hack.