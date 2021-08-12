$600 Million Crypto Stolen in Poly Network Cyberattack, Explained

On Aug. 10, a cyberattack that targeted the decentralized finance platform Poly Network ended with the unknown bad actor walking away with over $600 million worth of cryptocurrency . The hacker apparently took advantage of a flaw in Poly Network’s code in order to steal the funds.

According to an anonymous person claiming to be at the center of what's one of the largest cryptocurrency thefts of all time, the theft was simply “for fun.” The person said that they hoped the network would learn something from the hack.

A blockchain is a type of database, a specific digital ledger that keeps a record of transactions, which is maintained by a network of computers rather than a centralized authority like a government. In blockchain, data is stored in blocks that are chained together and stored chronologically.

The Poly Network is a platform that links multiple blockchains of a variety of virtual currencies to facilitate their working together.

How much of each cryptocurrency was stolen?

Poly Network took to Twitter and attempted to reason with the hacker or hackers, noting that they had stolen money from tens of thousands of members of the crypto community and appealing to them to discuss a solution. Poly Network also provided addresses for the hacker to use for returning the stolen cryptocurrencies.

$342 million (As of 12 Aug 08:18:29 AM +UTC) of assets had been returned:

Ethereum: $4.6M

BSC: $252M

Polygon: $85M



The remaining is $268M on Ethereum — Poly Network (@PolyNetwork2) August 12, 2021 Source: Twitter Poly Network

Over $610 million was stolen. On Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, Poly Network tweeted updates about how much of the stolen virtual currencies had been returned. As of the morning of Aug. 12, the DeFi network said that the following amounts of cryptocurrency had been returned:

$4.6 million of Ethereum $252 million of BSC (Binance Smart Chain) $85 million of Polygon

At that point, the Poly Network said that there was still $268 million worth of Ethereum missing due to the cyberattack. Multiple other virtual currencies were stolen as well. Poly Network has continually updated customers on Twitter about the priority of recovering all of the stolen assets.

Poly Network has mentioned that the hacker could be a “white hat” type of hacker, meaning one who conducts a cyber breach for the purpose of improving the security of a network. They are now calling the thief in this instance “Mr. White Hat” in tweets regarding the cyberattack.

