Does PNC Bank Support Cryptocurrency? Coinbase Partnership Announced

The fifth-largest commercial bank in the U.S., PNC Bank is working on a cryptocurrency project in cooperation with Coinbase . The cryptocurrency exchange announced the partnership in a note to shareholders this week. PNC wasn’t the only organization listed in the letter.

PNC Bank doesn’t offer cryptocurrency services to customers yet. In January, a PNC Insights article said that the bank is “exploring cryptocurrencies as an investment alternative for our clients.” It's also looking into ways that blockchain technology innovations can change healthcare and other industries.

PNC to partner with Coinbase

PNC stated in January that it had been focused on how blockchain technology could benefit its clients, with most of its efforts regarding the healthcare industry. However, PNC Bank also stated that the company has started to look deeper into cryptocurrencies and how they might impact payments as well as crypto products.

Coindesk reported that a source previously stated that PNC planned to roll out a cryptocurrency initiative “in the coming quarters.”

PNC also listed a job opportunity recently for a crypto product manager. The job description included working on how the bank might leverage blockchain technology. The job listing wasn't strictly about investments, according to Coindesk.

There weren't any specific details about the cryptocurrency project between PNC and Coinbase. Coindesk reported that adding cryptocurrency services to the bank’s offerings would provide PNC with easier access to cryptocurrency investments for customers. This would likely be “just one facet of PNC’s broader digital assets and blockchain strategy.”

