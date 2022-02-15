What Is Smooth Love Potion Crypto? Everything You Need to Know

SLP can be earned by playing the game, bought on decentralized and centralized exchanges, or purchased on Axie Infinity's exchange, Katana. Once players have successfully migrated ETH to Axie Infinity's side-chain, Ronin, then players are able to access Katana to minimize trading fees.

Otherwise, users have to use exchanges like Uniswap, Binance, 1inch, and Sushiswap to name a few. Usually, players earn SLP in the game, although current updates have made it more difficult.