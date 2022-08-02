$200 Million in Crypto was Stolen After Hackers Infiltrated Nomad's System

Bloomberg reported that, in 2022 alone, over $1 billion was taken from various bridges through numerous hacks. Ronin, a bridge like Nomad lost $600 million from a similar hack. While authorities are still trying to pin down how the attack happened exactly, it seems there was a flaw in the Nomad system that possibly gave the hackers a leg up in the heist. It is unclear when it happened, but at one point an update to Nomad's code likely created a weakness.