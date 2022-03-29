Is QuadrigaCX CEO Gerry Cotten Alive and Enjoying Stolen Crypto Money?

A new Netflix documentary, Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, explores circumstances—and debate—around former QuadrigaCX CEO Gerry Cotten’s death.

The news of Cotten’s 2018 demise came as a shock to investors in QuadrigaCX—Canada’s largest cryptocurrency exchange at the time. Only Cotten had the key to $250 million CAD of investors' money. As you’ll see in the documentary, which starts streaming on Wednesday, March 30, some people think Cotten faked his death.