Netflix Special on Bitcoin Fraudster Gerald Cotten, His Wife, and QuadrigaCX

The seized assets reportedly amount to $12 million. Since the settlement, Robertson revealed the number of death threats she has received. Her book Bitcoin Widow: Love, Betrayal and the Missing Millions claims that she had no idea how QuadrigaCX worked and the decisions Cotten made regarding the business. “Faked by me? By me and Gerry conspiring together? What did they think had happened inside that ICU in India? Did they even care?” an excerpt from her book states.