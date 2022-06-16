How a Recession Could Really Affect the Stock Market

Surprisingly, stock market behavior before, during, and after recessions is promising. While indices tend to sink in the 4–7 months prior to the official start of a recession, they have a habit of getting the worst over with before or during the early stages of a recession. That’s why the stock market has ended every recession since 1945 about 1 percent above its starting value — because stocks have already gotten through the majority of their suffering by the time the recession hits.