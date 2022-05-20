As Inflation Worsens in the U.S., CEOs Fear a Recession Is Soon To Come

In the survey, which is “based on CEOs’ perceptions of current and expected business and industry conditions,” about 60 percent of CEOs said they believe inflation will come down over the next few years. However, they also believe that increasing interest rates to “tame inflation will cause a recession.” Fortunately, the CEOs who indicated in the survey that a recession is on the horizon also said it will be a “very brief, mild recession that the Fed offsets.”