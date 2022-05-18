Key Recession Indicators to Look Out for in 2022, Uncertainty Looms

Keeping tabs on the Fed’s IPI could help you spot a recession as it comes. There are different levels of a recession, and while many experts agree one is coming, the severity isn't so cut and dry. According to former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, the U.S. is at a “very, very high risk” of a recession. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius predicts the U.S. economy will grow 2.4 percent this year and just 1.6 percent in 2023 (compared to 5.7 percent in 2021, the fastest rate since 1984).