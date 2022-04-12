The Stock Market Suffers During a Recession, Will Bounce Back

Panic selling isn't an ideal solution during a recession. Long-term investments with 5–10+ years to recover (such as retirement accounts) will be more likely to weather the storm. In this case, it’s more lucrative to remain invested. However, the money you would like to access in the short term should be kept in something liquid, like a money market account or high-yield savings account. While interest rates usually decrease during a recession, it’s safer than a market that’s bound to bottom out.