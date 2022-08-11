Ethereum Merge Could Be Completed Soon After Successful Goerli Test

The Ethereum upgrade from a PoW (proof-of-work) blockchain to a PoS (proof-of-stake) one has been one of the most talked about upgrades in the cryptocurrency world and may go down as the most significant blockchain upgrade ever. With a market cap of over $230 billion, Ether is the top cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin. Many are hoping for Ether to take over as the number one coin. While that may take years to happen, the Ethereum merge is set to take place this year. When is the merge date?