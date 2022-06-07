The Best Online Crypto Casinos: 5 Platforms with Great Welcome Bonuses

Started in 2014, FortuneJack is a crypto casino pioneer. The gambling site's base currency is Bitcoin, meaning that if you fund your account with Ethereum, the value will be displayed in Bitcoin on the platform. FortuneJack offers a welcome bonus of up to 6 Bitcoins to new members for their first four deposits. In addition to more than 1,500 games, FortuneJack offers sports betting and a live casino.