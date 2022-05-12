Why Did Tether (USDT) Depeg From the U.S. Dollar?

Looking at this from a broader perspective, volatility currently has a major presence across all of the markets. From March 29 to May 12, the S&P 500 index dropped more than 15 percent. The Nasdaq Composite is down nearly 22 percent during the same period. In the crypto market, Bitcoin (BTC) is down nearly 40 percent during the six-week stretch. Perhaps it’s only natural for stablecoins like Tether to follow suit.