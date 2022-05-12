Cryptos Continue to Struggle — When Will Crypto Winter End?

Even after considering all the risks and uncertainties, there's no denying that cryptos have emerged as a prominent asset class. Many institutional investors and hedge fund managers have publicly supported them, which has led to broader adoption. Big players and even governments have signaled their openness to this asset class. Decentralized finance, smart contracts, and other blockchain and crypto-led disruptions in many sectors have a lot more potential. The underlying technology and applications have a lot of promise and as an asset class, crypto isn't going anywhere.