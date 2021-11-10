What If You Invested $100 in Bitcoin Now? Long-Term Outlook

Meanwhile, Bitcoin halving is the reduction by 50 percent of the rate at which the currency is mined and the reward for that mining. Bitcoin halving helps control inflation by purposefully making the cryptocurrency more scarce. In the past, after each "halving," the price of Bitcoin has risen sharply before coming to a more stable level. The most recent halving event took place in 2020 and the next event is expected to take place in a few years. The next "halving" is due in May 2024. So, the event could be one of the major price boosters for Bitcoin.