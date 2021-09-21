Is Solana Crypto a Good Investment After Network Outage?

Solana blockchain suffered a major network outage last week in what has come to be known as Solana 9/14. The outage led to investors panic selling the blockchain’s SOL token. The outage-induced sell-off and Jim Cramer’s call to take crypto profits amid China’s Evergrande fiasco has renewed the focus on Solana's price prediction . Where will SOL token be in 2023 and should you buy the current dip?

Solana is a programmable blockchain. It’s one of the more prominent Ethereum competitors. The other competitors are Cardano, Avalanche, and Algorand. Although Solana bills itself as the world’s fastest blockchain, it got overwhelmed on Sept. 14 by an unexpected surge in transactions and had to shut down for many hours. The outage shook confidence in SOL crypto, which caused its price to fall sharply. At the current price of about $140, the SOL token has pulled back nearly 40 percent from its peak attained on Sept. 9.