Why Jim Cramer Is Leaving TheStreet After 25 Years

Outside of annual salary and expense payments, Cramer also gets stock options in his contract. His sets of options contracts hold strike prices ranging from $0.54–$0.72 per share. These fall under the OTC stock "MVEN" since TheMaven bought out TheStreet a few years ago.

In July, MVEN stock was $0.75. Now, it's at $0.55. The stock has been wildly volatile over the last year and Cramer might be looking to exercise his options before the security sees an additional decline. As an investment expert, this move makes sense. With a famed personal brand in tow, exercising his MVEN positions could be more beneficial than staying put for $3 million annually.