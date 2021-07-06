Jim Cramer Said Marrying His Wife Has Been His 'Best Investment'

CNBC’s Jim Cramer ditched his trademark rolled-up selves in favor of a black and white Brioni tuxedo in 2015 when he married his second wife, Lisa Detwiler, in front of 500 well-wishers.

“It’s the best investment I have ever made!” the Mad Money host quipped to People after swapping rings with Detwiler, whom he met nearly a decade earlier.

Jim Cramer and his first wife, Karen Backfisch.

Before Cramer was a household name, he and his first wife, Karen Backfisch, were two of the dozen young investment managers Fortune profiled in a 1989 issue. An excerpt: In a windowless lower Manhattan office, a young married couple with matching desks furiously buy and sell stocks. “Sell at three-quarters,” she says to a broker at the other end of her line. “Terrific. I want to participate,” he says to his broker. Karen and Jim Cramer, 31 and 34, are the quintessential Eighties couple, equal partners in work and at home.

At the time, the couple was celebrating 12 months of marriage and 12 months of positive financial performance—with their hedge fund, Cramer & Co., enjoying an annual compound rate of return of 23 percent. (Cramer called his first wife “the Trading Goddess,” according to The New York Times Magazine.) As Fortune reported in the profile, Backfisch handled the trades while he came up with most of the investment ideas. They devoted half of their $19 million portfolio in stocks for long-term value and the other half to intraday trading.

“Our goal is to make money every day,” Cramer said at the time. “That is why we trade. I never want to write a letter to our investors saying that we didn't participate this quarter because we think the market's too high. That's none of our business.” Cramer and Backfisch eventually settled down in Summit, N.J., in 1993, where they raised their two daughters, Cece and Emma, according to New Jersey Monthly. They divorced in 2009.