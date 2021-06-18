Rick Santelli’s CNBC Rants Have Gone Viral for Years Now

If you’ve been amused or horrified by Rick Santelli's rants on CNBC—like his recent shouting match with colleague Scott Wapner—you can probably thank his wife, Terri, who once told CNBC’s on-air editor to just be himself on TV.

“People were giving me advice. They said, ‘You talk too loud, too fast; wave your arms too much; you sound too excited,’” Santelli recalled to Research Magazine in 2009. “I talked it over with my wife Terri. She said, ‘Just be who you are. You’re a market guy.’”