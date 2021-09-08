Will Apple Buy Bitcoin or Launch Own Its Crypto?

Social media has been filled with rumors that either Apple has bought bitcoin or that the iPhone maker should launch its own cryptocurrency. What would happen if Apple buys bitcoin? Would Warren Buffett support the move?

Buffett’s conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, is the second-largest shareholder of Apple. Both Buffett and vice-chair Charlie Munger have a very pessimistic view of cryptocurrencies. On multiple occasions, they've lambasted bitcoin and other digital assets.

For instance, in fiscal 2021's third quarter, Apple generated operating cash flow of $21 billion and returned $29 billion to stockholders in the form of dividends and repurchases.

So far, the rumors of Apple buying bitcoin are unsubstantiated. The company, which has a massive cash pile of almost $200 billion, generates operating cash flow every quarter. As it doesn't need so much cash for its business, it spends the money on share repurchases.

Will Apple ever buy bitcoin?

It would be surprising if Apple buys bitcoin. The company has been very conservative with cash, and in the absence of other lucrative investment opportunities, it opts for massive buybacks.

Amazon and Apple will buy into #Bitcoin and $ETH.



Just like every other major corporate.



It’s inevitable. — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) July 29, 2021

While Tesla can get away with investing $1.5 billion in bitcoin because of lower yields elsewhere, Apple might not be able to escape scrutiny if it invests in cryptocurrencies—especially Buffett's.

Generally, Buffett hasn’t interfered in the companies Berkshire Hathaway invests in. In fact, some, like Jim Cramer, have suggested that he hasn't been critical enough. While Buffett has sold most of Wells Fargo's shares, he continues to hold Coca-Cola and Kraft-Heinz despite their underwhelming performance.

During the 2018 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, Buffett called bitcoin "rat poison squared" and Munger called it "a turd."



Bitcoin was ~ $9,800 at the time.



They would have been better off buying bitcoin instead of sitting on all that cash that has been devalued.... — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) May 3, 2021

Buffett’s views on bitcoin are no secret: he's called a “rat poison squared.” Likewise, Munger believes that cryptocurrencies have no utility but as a payment mechanism for criminals. Therefore, it's likely Apple will use its $200 billion cash pile for either acquisitions or share repurchases, like Buffett. The Oracle of Omaha hasn’t been able to identify his “elephant” for over two years now and has instead been repurchasing shares.