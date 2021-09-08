Logo
Home > Cryptocurrency
Apple logo and stock price charts
Source: Getty Images

Will Apple Buy Bitcoin or Launch Own Its Crypto?

By

Sep. 8 2021, Published 10:20 a.m. ET

Social media has been filled with rumors that either Apple has bought bitcoin or that the iPhone maker should launch its own cryptocurrency. What would happen if Apple buys bitcoin? Would Warren Buffett support the move?

Article continues below advertisement

Buffett’s conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, is the second-largest shareholder of Apple. Both Buffett and vice-chair Charlie Munger have a very pessimistic view of cryptocurrencies. On multiple occasions, they've lambasted bitcoin and other digital assets.

Has Apple bought bitcoin?

So far, the rumors of Apple buying bitcoin are unsubstantiated. The company, which has a massive cash pile of almost $200 billion, generates operating cash flow every quarter. As it doesn't need so much cash for its business, it spends the money on share repurchases.

Article continues below advertisement
apple cryptocurrency launch
Source: Unsplash

For instance, in fiscal 2021's third quarter, Apple generated operating cash flow of $21 billion and returned $29 billion to stockholders in the form of dividends and repurchases.

Article continues below advertisement

Will Apple ever buy bitcoin?

It would be surprising if Apple buys bitcoin. The company has been very conservative with cash, and in the absence of other lucrative investment opportunities, it opts for massive buybacks.

Article continues below advertisement

While Tesla can get away with investing $1.5 billion in bitcoin because of lower yields elsewhere, Apple might not be able to escape scrutiny if it invests in cryptocurrencies—especially Buffett's.

Generally, Buffett hasn’t interfered in the companies Berkshire Hathaway invests in. In fact, some, like Jim Cramer, have suggested that he hasn't been critical enough. While Buffett has sold most of Wells Fargo's shares, he continues to hold Coca-Cola and Kraft-Heinz despite their underwhelming performance.

Article continues below advertisement

Buffett’s views on bitcoin are no secret: he's called a “rat poison squared.” Likewise, Munger believes that cryptocurrencies have no utility but as a payment mechanism for criminals. Therefore, it's likely Apple will use its $200 billion cash pile for either acquisitions or share repurchases, like Buffett. The Oracle of Omaha hasn’t been able to identify his “elephant” for over two years now and has instead been repurchasing shares.

Article continues below advertisement
warren buffett apple
Source: Getty Images

Apple versus Elon Musk

Another factor to consider would be the subtle rivalry between Tesla and Apple. Musk has been critical of Apple on more than one occasion. Given Apple's rumored venture into Tesla’s territory of electric vehicles, the company wouldn’t want to be associated with a cryptocurrency associated with Musk. While Musk has had some infamous spats with bitcoin, he remains among the cryptocurrency's major backers.

Article continues below advertisement

Will Apple launch its own cryptocurrency instead?

In a report, RBC Capital Markets stated that Apple should launch its own crypto exchange. It argued that the iPhone maker could generate an additional $40 billion in annual revenue (or 11 percent of Apple’s expected revenue in this fiscal year) if it were to get into cryptocurrencies.

Apple's interest in financial services is clear—it has a credit card with Goldman Sachs and is reportedly planning a foray into the BNPL (buy-now-pay-later) market. Although some would say it's unlikely Apple would get into cryptocurrency, it's not implausible that the futuristic company would be involved in what others see as the future of finance.

Advertisement

More From Market Realist

    • CONNECT with Market Realist
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Market Realist Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.