Buy-Now-Pay-Later Stocks: A Growing Subsector Worth Looking At

The BNPL (buy-now-pay-later) space is gaining another contender, and it's a big one. With Apple set to join the BNPL ranks, the subsector is gaining enough traction for some investors to home in on BNPL stocks.

As an industry, BNPL is seeing a higher rate of growth than e-commerce, with the former projected to rake in $258 billion in revenue in 2025.

Apple announces upcoming BNPL service for Apple Pay

In partnership with lender Goldman Sachs (GS), Apple (AAPL) plans to offer a BNPL service that will work through the Apple Pay application, reports Bloomberg.

Like other BNPL options, Apple will use its lender to offer installment loans that can be paid out over four interest-free payments on a biweekly basis. There's also an interest-bearing option for people who want a few months to pay off their order. Users will reportedly be able to use any credit card that's linked with Apple Pay to pay their installments.

Apple's latest announcement sent other stocks in the BNPL space in the red, while AAPL shares increased 3.2 percent.

