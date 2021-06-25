App Developer Fees for Apple, Google, and Microsoft Are a Hot Issue

For all apps, games or otherwise, Apple keeps 30 percent of the sales from developers. Until Microsoft's big move, this was the industry standard for some time. That's why so many app developers have banded together to fight the norm in antitrust lawsuits.

Despite the fact that Apple hasn't changed its protocol, it has adjusted how it's handling app safety and transparency within the store. Over the course of 2020, Apple rejected 1 million new apps and 1 million app upgrades. This increase in oversight (and overhead) could mean that Apple won't want to give up its valuable fees, even though it could mean ostracizing app creators and users who might inadvertently pay more on the app store for the same product.