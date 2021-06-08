Half of Craig Federighi's Net Worth Comes From Apple Shares

Apple Inc. has made Craig Federighi a wealthy man. Federighi, 52, is currently Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering. His job is to oversee the development of Apple’s iOS and macOS operating systems.

Federighi’s net worth of $200 million mainly comes from the more than 500,000 shares of Apple stock he owns, which is worth about $100 million. His annual salary at Apple is $227,000.

Who is Craig Federighi?

Born and raised in Alameda, Calif., Federighi received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and computer science and a master’s degree in computer science from the University of California, Berkeley.

Federighi met Apple founder Steve Jobs when he worked with Jobs at NeXT Computer. Jobs started NeXT after he was forced out of Apple in 1985 in a power struggle with the company’s board and then-CEO John Sculley.

Article continues below advertisement

NeXT computers never took off like Apple did. The company only sold about 50,000 units. In 1997, Apple purchased the company for $429 million and 1.5 million shares of Apple stock.

Federighi, who led the development of the NeXT Enterprise Objects Framework, followed Jobs to Apple but left a few years later to take the position of chief technology officer at the e-commerce company Ariba.

Article continues below advertisement

Federighi returned to Apple in 2009 to lead the macOS engineering. At that time, things were starting to move for the company. In 2007, Apple introduced the iPhone, which revolutionized the mobile phone world.

In 2010, Apple also introduced the iPad. That same year, Apple surpassed rival Microsoft in both revenues and stock market value.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2012, Federighi was promoted to his current role as senior vice president. He reports directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Federighi, who was nicknamed “Hair Force One” by his coworkers, is well known for his energetic presentations for new Apple software.