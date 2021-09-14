Avalanche (AVAX) Crypto Price Prediction Amid the DeFi Boom

After Avalanche recently hit a new all-time high, investors want to know how high it could go. There's a chance that AVAX's price will keep climbing as long as developers continue to seek a better alternative to Ethereum and interest in DeFi and NFTs remains strong.

Also, AVAX's price should appreciate as the crypto becomes available on more exchanges. For example, a Coinbase listing could deliver a major boost to Avalanche's price. Coinbase is the largest crypto exchange in the U.S. and the favorite platform for big institutional investors to conduct their crypto trades. If Avalanche’s pace so far is anything to go by, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the crypto hits $100 by the end of 2021.