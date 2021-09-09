Will Solana Keep Rising or Crash?

Solana (SOL) surged to a new high of $215 on Sep. 9. The altcoin has been steadily reaching new peaks in 2021, leaving prospective investors wondering how high Solana's SOL coin will go .

Solana, a programmable blockchain like Ethereum, hosts DeFi and NFT projects. The SOL token facilitates transactions on the Solana blockchain, similar to how Ether powers transactions on Ethereum's network. Therefore, demand for SOL grows as Solana network activity increases.

Why is Solana (SOL) going up?

Solana has been on fire, almost doubling in value in the past 30 days. In 2020, it has gained 14,000 percent, placing it among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap alongside Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Tether. Whereas many of these cryptos have been around for years, SOL only launched in 2020.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Solana’s meteoric rise can be attributed to the buzz around DeFi products and NFTs. Although Ethereum is the preeminent DeFi and NFT blockchain, it has serious drawbacks. Specifically, the network is congested and can only support up to 45 transactions per second, causing frequent spikes in transaction fees.

Solana, positioning itself as a better alternative to Ethereum, can support 50,000 transactions per second and possibly even more in the future. With the congestion problem eliminated, it has lower transaction fees. Therefore, Solana is thriving and attracting some of the hottest projects. One is Degenerate Apes Academy, a major hit in the NFT sector, and another is DeFi yield aggregator Sunny.

We sold out in 8 minutes. Holy Ape.



No the drop was NOT smooth. It was shitty at best. We did A LOT wrong and the team was overwhelmed with the wave that hit us in the past week. It was exponentially bigger than we thought. Please ape rage in the comments /1 pic.twitter.com/HCccxoSoQn — Degenerate Ape Academy 🎓 (@DegenApeAcademy) August 15, 2021