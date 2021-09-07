How Will UNI End 2021, and What Does the SEC Probe Mean for the Token?

As DeFi is booming, investors fear regulatory crackdowns. Therefore, when it emerged that the SEC is looking at Uniswap, many rushed to sell UNI, fearing its price would tumble.

The SEC probe weighed on Uniswap. Although investors sold UNI in a panic, as the facts come out, many may want to buy it back. It's worth noting, for example, that the SEC is just gathering information about Uniswap and not acting on allegations of wrongdoing. Therefore, it doesn’t appear to be a cause for UNI-specific alarm—in fact, SEC chairman Gary Gensler has been talking about DeFi regulation amid the sector’s rapid growth and the SEC may look into other DeFi projects as well.