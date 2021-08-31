Why Solana Is Going Up in 2021 and How High It Could Go in 2022

Solana has exploded and set multiple all-time highs in the past few hours. SOL price shot up above $100 for the first time on Aug. 30 and has continued to rise. It set a new all-time high above $129 in the early morning of Aug. 31.

Investors are rushing to buy SOL crypto in anticipation of positive news from Solana’s Ignition event. The Solana team has hyped the event as a big deal for the project. Little is known about what will transpire at the event. But some speculate that the event could be about an SOL token burn . A token burn increases a crypto’s scarcity, which should theoretically make it more valuable.

Other people think that the event will see the launch of new smart contract features that could make the Solana platform even more attractive for building DeFi products and NFT items. Whatever the Ignition brings, investors are betting that SOL's price will explode after the event.

However, after the sharp rise, some investors will be attempting to take profits, which could put temporary downward pressure on SOL's price.