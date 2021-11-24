Are Hedge Funds Investing in Cryptocurrencies? Mixed Reviews

Currently, hedge funds are investing in cryptos and they expect a larger chunk of their investments to go towards crypto in the future. According to a survey of 100 hedge fund CFOs conducted globally by fund administrator, Intertrust, executives expect to hold an average of 7.2 percent of their assets in cryptocurrencies in five years. According to Intertrust’s estimates, if replicated across the industry, this could mean a total of about $312 billion of assets in cryptos.