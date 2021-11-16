‘Big Short’ Investor Michael Burry Taunts Elon Musk Again

Burry hasn’t really been friends with Musk. He has been critical of Tesla’s valuations. In 2020, he mocked Musk about selling more Tesla shares to raise cash. Shortly after, Tesla announced a $5 billion share sale, which was the third for the year. Musk is known to take bears head-on even though the community of Tesla bears has been shrinking after traders raked in billions of dollars of losses betting against Tesla and Musk.