How Will a Fed Rate Hike Impact Mortgage Rates?

According to Mortgage News Daily, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage hit 3.64 percent on Jan. 10 after rising sharply for the last week. What was the trigger? In the week ending Jan. 7, the Fed announced that it would offload mortgage-backed bonds from its balance sheet sooner than expected. These rates are impacting potential homebuyers. How does the Fed impact these rates and will a Fed rate hike affect mortgages?