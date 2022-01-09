Mortgage Rates for Homebuyers Have Increased in 2022

In Dec. 2021, according to the Mortgage Reports, experts predicted that rates would be volatile in 2022, and that's come true. The average 30-year fixed rate for a mortgaged increased last week from 3.27 to 3.4 percent, marking the highest increase in ten months. The 15-year fixed average rate also increased, to 2.43 percent from 2.33 a week prior and 2.16 a year prior. The average 5-year fixed rate is 2.41 percent, compared with 2.75 percent last year.