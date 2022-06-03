Here’s Where Seniors Are Receiving Additional Relief Money

For seniors looking for financial aid, a lack of a fourth stimulus check from Washington isn’t the end of the road. A number of states are acting on their own to extend financial relief to residents. In Maine, residents who have filed their tax returns are being given an $850 relief check. The relief program targets single residents earning up to $100,000 or couples filing jointly earning up to $200,000. New Mexico is offering residents at least $250 in relief money.