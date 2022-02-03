What You Need To Know About 401(K) and Taxes

The IRS sets the contribution limit for 401(k) plans and reviews it regularly. In 2022, you can contribute up to $20,500 to a 401(k) plan, up from $19,500 in 2021 and 2020. If you’re over 50, the IRS allows you more room to catch up with your retirement savings. As a result, you can contribute up to $6,500 over the standard limit, which puts the maximum at $27,000 in 2022. You may want to note that company matching doesn’t count toward individual 401(k) contribution limits.