How Do Roth IRA, Traditional IRA, HAS, and 401(k) Work?

A 401(k) is a retirement savings plan that's named after the tax code that established it. If you work for a company, it might offer a 401(k). Under this plan, you make a pre-tax contribution to a company-sponsored pension fund. The company might match your contribution. In 2022, you can contribute $20,500 to a 401(k) plan or $27,000 if you’re over 50 years. The money you put into the plan gets invested so it grows over time. You pay taxes when taking withdrawals.