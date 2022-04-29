Top Crypto Casino Websites — Chance to Win Big at Home

Top Crypto Casino Websites — Chance to Win Big at HomeBy Ade Hennis
Apr. 29 2022, Published 9:21 a.m. ET
Casinos can be found in various states across the U.S. and offer a chance to win big. These facilities are known to bring in millions of dollars. The betting industry is booming and sports betting is becoming more widely adopted. However, laws surrounding gambling can be tricky, as some may not permit certain types of gambling. To avoid all of the confusion and having to waste time traveling to a betting facility, you could visit a crypto casino website.
Online gambling isn’t legal in all states just like physical gambling, but it can be a lot easier and you have more options to choose from when deciding on rewards and funding. Some online platforms will allow you to fund your betting account with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Solana, and more. The same goes for choosing rewards, in case you don’t want to receive your winnings in fiat currency.
What are the top crypto casino websites?
Bit Starz
If you’re a fan of Bitcoin, the Bit Starz platform could be right for you. Along with a variety of casino-themed games to choose from, Bit Starz does giveaways regularly where you can make entries using BTC. You could win prizes such as a Tesla, crypto, and more.
The platform says it will double a person’s deposit up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins on certain games for a limited time. The cash-out speeds are supposed to be under 10 minutes, which allows for quick withdrawals. However, Bit Starz isn't available in the U.S.
Wild Casino
Wild Casino rewards its users for making crypto deposits, and they allow people to make deposits with many different tokens including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, Tether, USD Coin, and even meme coins such as Dogecoin. Slots games, blackjack, and poker are some of the games on the platform. Wild Casino also doesn’t have large minimum deposit requirements compared to other online betting platforms, especially with crypto deposits.
Las Atlantis
Las Atlantis is one of the top online gambling platforms in general, but it has a designated Bitcoin casino, where it offers Bitcoin rewards for various games. Users have the option to deposit common cryptocurrencies, but it requires a higher minimum deposit for those who choose Tether. The Bitcoin casino games that Las Atlantis offers includes Bitcoin Roulette, Bitcoin Slots, Bitcoin Video Poker, and Bitcoin Blackjack. The platform is currently offering a 280 percent welcome bonus for slots.
Crypto gambling can be risky.
The first concern with crypto gambling is the lack of platforms that offer it in the U.S. It’s difficult to find websites that allow U.S. players, while it's very common in other countries. Also, beware of possible scams with certain websites. Some websites might not be as legitimate as they sound and can steal your money.
When you make crypto deposits, you have to consider withdrawal times and limits. Some platforms may not allow you to withdraw your crypto deposits and winnings until you reach a certain amount of winnings or the withdrawal times could take multiple days or weeks with some websites.