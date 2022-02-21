Top Crypto Betting Sites for Sports Enthusiasts — How to Get Started

Top Crypto Betting Sites for Sports Enthusiasts — How to Get StartedBy Ade Hennis
Feb. 21 2022, Published 10:46 a.m. ET
Online sports betting and crypto are two concepts that have taken a while for various parts of the world to adopt.
Online sports betting has slowly become legal in the United States while certain cryptocurrencies are being deemed as legal tender in other countries.
People all over the world have the ability to place sports bets by using cryptocurrency, but which platforms allow it?
For online platforms that allow sports wagering with crypto, you’ll typically find the more common cryptocurrencies available to use are Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.
However, some websites will only allow the use of Bitcoin, but it still leaves you capable of using common crypto wallets to fund bets like Coinbase Wallet, Trust Wallet, and Ledger.
So, what betting sites accept crypto? Keep reading to find out.
Bovada
The online betting site Bovada is available in the United States (excluding Delaware, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, and New York) and features sports betting, casino games, live dealers, poker, and horse racing.
Bovada also offers promotions for users who use Bitcoin and accept deposits from Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.
BetOnline
An online gambling company, BetOnline has been in operation since 2001 and offers sports betting and online casinos. According to its website, "Bitcoin is the easiest way to deposit and get paid at BetOnline." Along with BTC, BetOnline also accepts Cardano, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies.
MyBookie
MyBookie is available to players in the United States and Canada and offers sports betting, casino games, and horse racing.
In terms of crypto deposit options, MyBookie accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Ripple.
BetUS
According to SportsBookAdvisor.com, BetUS is an A-rated sportsbook, and offers sports betting and casino games.
BetUs offers a guide to betting with cryptocurrency on its website and does not charge any transaction fees on Bitcoin or cryptocurrency deposits. There is also a welcome bonus for any first-time Bitcoin deposit.
SportsBetting.ag
Founded in 1999, SportsBetting is one of the largest gaming operators worldwide. Along with promotions for crypto deposits, the platform also accepts Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Remeber, most sports betting websites have certain deposit requirements.
As with fiat deposits, many sports betting platforms require a minimum deposit to participate in a platform’s betting products. So, if you’re only trying to spend $20 worth of Bitcoin on betting, that might not be enough to place a bet in the first place.
There are also maximum deposit limits as well. Some platforms might have a cap of $2,000 worth of crypto per deposit.
While being able to place bets on crypto can be exciting, your state or country may not even allow sports betting in the first place. There are currently 30 U.S. states that allow sports betting, while there are 18 states that allow residents to place sports bets online.
There is usually a loophole for betting sites that don't accept crypto.
If there is a betting platform you’re fond of and it doesn’t accept cryptocurrency, you very well likely will be able to use debit or credit cards that are linked to cryptocurrency wallets. Crypto exchanges such as Coinbase, Binance, and Crypto.com all offer their own debit card that’s linked to your crypto holdings.
If the sports betting platform accepts debit and credit cards, then it will accept these types of crypto cards.