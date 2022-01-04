The Best Web3 Crypto Projects To Invest in Now

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that Web3 sounds to him more like marketing than reality. The EV (electric vehicle) billionaire has gone as far as challenging Web3 advocates to show him where it is. But this isn't the first time Musk has spoken against many things that others find valuable. For example, he famously declared lidar technology a “fool’s errand” but that hasn’t stopped automakers from adopting it to power their self-driving vehicles.