Best Web 3.0 Stocks for Investors to Buy Now

Tesla CEO Elon Musk might not be a big fan of Web 3.0, but that hasn’t stopped investors from seeking the best Web 3.0 stocks to buy now. In any case, Musk hasn’t been a fan of Amazon or its founder Jeff Bezos either. That hasn’t stopped investors from profiting with Amazon stock. Many investors are confident that they can ignore Musk and try their luck with Web 3.0 stocks.