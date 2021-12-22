The Five Best Web3 Cryptocurrencies To Buy Now

As with DeFi and metaverse, various projects are building the decentralized internet. Some are developing the infrastructure that will power Web3 applications, while others are building the apps that people will use to access the decentralized internet. If you’re seeking for the best Web3 crypto to buy, you may want to look into the following:

Helium (HNT).

Filecoin (FIL).

Livepeer (LPT).

Decentralized Social (DESO).

Gala Games (GALA).