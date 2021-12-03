Ankr Price Prediction 2022: Looks Like a Good Long-Term Investment

Ankr has an in-house crypto token with the same name. Customers pay with the Ankr token to access resources on the platform. Those who contribute the resources are also rewarded with the token. Ankr token works as a governance and insurance tool on the platform.

Although Ankr's token price remains sharply below its peak, it has bounced back almost 20,000 percent since plunging to an all-time low in March 2020. In addition to facilitating transactions, investors can also earn rewards by staking the token.