What Does the Parachain Auction Mean For Polkadot's Price Prediction?

Polkadot and Kusama are independent blockchain networks based on the same code. Kusama serves as Polkadot’s test ground. It provides developers a platform where they can test their ideas before they can launch the projects on Polkadot.

Projects compete for a test space on Kusama. In June 2021, Kusama kicked off a parachain auction process that has brought some 11 projects to the network. Projects bid with KSM or DOT tokens for a chance to run tests on Kusama, resulting in higher demand and value for the tokens. Now, parachain auctions are about to begin on Polkadot, and DOT looks primed to surge more.