Peter Rawlinson’s Net Worth Doesn’t Rival Former Boss Elon Musk’s

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson is giving his former boss, Tesla’s Elon Musk, a run for his money in the world of luxury EV vehicles .

Rawlinson’s net worth may not be close to that of Musk, but his company’s Lucid Air is set to rival Tesla when it's released later this year. The Air will be the fastest, longest-range electric vehicle on the planet, Rawlinson told Forbes .

Lucid Motors opens its flagship studio in NYC

Lucid Motors is one step closer to bringing its $169,000 luxury EV to market with its opening of the company’s flagship studio in New York City. The company opened a Chicago studio earlier in Jun. 2021.

"The updates from Lucid Motors today reinforce the strong interest and demand from consumers for electric vehicles that deliver new industry standards for efficiency and range, which has actually allowed us to accelerate and enhance our plans for development and production," said Rawlinson in a company press release.

There are now more than 10,000 paid reservations for the Air when the model is released in the second half of 2021. The mid-size sedan is expected to travel over 500 miles on a single charge and go from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds.

Lucid Motors plans to build 557 Air sedans this year and as many as 20,000 next year, Bloomberg reports. The company also plans to introduce a sports utility vehicle, the Lucid Gravity, in 2023.