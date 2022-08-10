Tony Stewart NFTs Offer the Chance to Win a Real-Life Racecar

Those who want to purchase a Tony Stewart NFT can visit TonyStewartNFTs.com to subscribe for updates and access the collection’s Discord channel. The NFTs are scheduled to drop at 10 a.m. EST on Aug. 23, where no price has been revealed yet. But with there only being 30 NFTs for the first collection, you can expect to spend at least a few hundred dollars with the first wave. If you miss out on the mint, they will be available on the secondary market on OpenSea.