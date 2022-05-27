NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch Has Accumulated an Impressive Net Worth

In a 2013 interview with Las Vegas Weekly, Busch said he watched Trickle’s career and looked up to him. Both men had roots in Las Vegas.

“I looked up to him and thought that if he could make it to that level as someone from my own hometown, maybe I could, too,” Busch told Las Vegas Weekly. “I felt he was going to make it to the elite level of racing because of his surroundings, his ability, everything was in place. Chris was a person who young racers could look up to.”