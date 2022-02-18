Logo
Bubba Wallace
Bubba Wallace Is Determined to Follow in His Boss Michael Jordan's Footsteps

By

Feb. 18 2022, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

There's a new driver to watch in NASCAR, and his name is Bubba Wallace.

Born William Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr., the North Carolina resident is currently the only full-time African-American driver and the first Black driver to win more than once in any series (Cup, Xfinity, and Truck), making him one of the most successful African-American drivers in the history of the sport.

However, off the track, Wallace's fans are interested in his activism, his relationship with fiancée Amanda Carter, and his net worth.

William Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

NASCAR racer

Net worth: $3 million

William Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. is an American stock car racing driver, who competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. He's also one of the most successful African-American drivers in the history of the sport.

Birthplace: Mobile, Ala.

Birthdate: October 8, 1993

Father: Darrell Wallace Sr.

Mother: Desiree Wallace

Marriages: Engaged to Amanda Carter

Education: Northwest Cabarrus High School

Bubba Wallace's net worth is impressive thanks to NASCAR and several brand endorsements.

Since making his debut in 2012 in the national series, Wallace has placed in several major races, most recently coming in first at Talladega in 2021, becoming the first Black driver to win a Cup Series race since Wendell Scott in 1963.

According to Essentially Sports, Wallace's net worth is estimated at $3 million, and that isn't just due to his prize winnings. Wallace also has a few brand endorsements including Beats by Dre, DoorDash, and Columbia Sportswear.

Other major sponsors include Cash App, McDonald's, Alsco, 3M, and Coca-Cola. He also voiced the character Bubba Wheelhouse in Pixar's Cars 3.

Bubba Wallace announced his engagement Amanda Carter in 2021.

Wallace had a couple of reasons to celebrate in 2021. Along with joining Michael Jordan's newly created NASCAR team, 23XI Racing, Wallace announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter.

"Soooooo yeah…I have no idea why the hell I waited so long!! Here’s to forever babe, love you," he captioned a photo of his proposal on Instagram.

Carter has definitely been Wallace's biggest supporter on and off the track. In May 2020, Wallace made headlines for his car's special paint scheme to honor Black Lives Matter, shortly after the murder of George Floyd. He called on NASCAR to ban the display of Confederate flags at races, which the sports organization did one month later.

Wallace also felt threatened when a noose seemingly appeared in his garage stall at Talladega Speedway, but it was later determined it was not a hate crime aimed at the racer.

At the time, Carter showed her support, writing, "So proud of this guy."

Bubba Wallace's parents inspired him to give back.

Wallace was raised by his parents Darrell and Desiree Wallace in a Christian household. Along with starting the Live to be Different Foundation, whose mission is to "lift up individuals seeking a means to fulfill their potential," Wallace also gives back to the community frequently.

"Creating unity and compassion and understanding of each of our brothers and sisters is so powerful," Wallace said. "We have to preach that to the ones that don’t want to listen and understand."

He added, "That’s what it’s all about when you get to a certain level in your career. And for me, it feels like the awesome and right thing to do."

