Stan Lee’s company, POW! Entertainment, is releasing its first NFT collection. It's based on the late writer’s comic book series about an Indian superhero, Chakra: The Invincible. The NFT release will occur from Dec. 27 to 29, honoring Lee's Dec. 28 birthday and legacy. Surprisingly, however, some Lee fans aren't happy with the news of the release.The Chakraverse NFT collection was announced on Stan Lee’s Twitter account on Dec. 14. Fans were disappointed that POW! was using the late comic great's social media account to promote the collection.Details on the Stan Lee NFT releaseThe NFT release is a collaboration between POW! Entertainment, Graphic India, Orange Comet, GuardianLink, and BeyondLife.Club. POW! Entertainment is a media production company that was founded in 2001 by Lee, award-winning producer Gill Champion, and attorney Arthur Lieberman. Lee, who passed away in 2018, was primarily responsible for the success of Marvel Comics, serving as the company's executive vice president and publisher.Champion was appointed CEO of the company in 2011, while Lieberman was appointed COO and secretary. Champion, also president of POW!, has over 45 years of experience in the film industry and has helped produce movies and television shows that originate from Lee’s comics.Lieberman, an accomplished attorney, launched his own intellectual property company later in his career and has worked with some of film's biggest intellectual properties. Lieberman passed away in 2021, leaving Champion the only founder alive of the initial three.A "Hollywood-meets-Bollywood superhero NFT collection"Graphic India, one of India’s largest entertainment companies, specializes in superhero stories. The company will help market the NFT collaboration to foreign markets outside the U.S. It's also working with POW! to develop a live-action film based on Chakra: The Invincible.Meanwhile, Orange Comet is an NFT content studio that works with some of the world's biggest intellectual properties, helping them create their own NFTs. In Nov. 2021, Orange Comet was named the NHL's New York Islanders' exclusive NFT partner. That month, he two parties collaborated to release a NFT series that sold out quickly.BeyondLife.Club, one of Asia's largest NFT platforms, is powered by GuardianLink.io, a framework that can be used by other brands to launch their own NFT launchpads. Both companies will provide the framework needed to launch the Chakra NFT release. GuardianLink.io and BeyondLife.Club co-founder and chairman Keyur Patel has helped launch the two companies together.Where to purchase the Stan Lee NFTsThe Chakraverse NFT series will be available on its website and open for auction from 10:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 27 to 3 p.m. ET on Dec. 29. There will be 7,000 digital artwork pieces available, as well as high-end animated gallery pieces and limited graphic novel editions of Chakra: The Invincible. Those interested in purchasing an NFT can pre-register for the auction now on the website.