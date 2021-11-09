Disney’s NFT Collection Sells as a Blind Bag Series—Where to Buy Them

Disney’s Golden Moments Marvel collection drops on Nov. 10 and features an Avenger’s logo and a 3D Iron Man sculpture. The collection will sell in the form of a Blind Box series as well, which makes your purchase both mysterious and exciting.

If you aren't able to purchase one of the Avenger’s NFTs from VeVe, you might still be able to add either to your digital art collection if a member of the marketplace lists it for resale.

Disney also announced that it will be releasing an Ultra Rare digital collectible on Nov. 12, although it isn’t clear what that will look like.