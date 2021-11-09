Disney’s NFT Collection Sells as a Blind Bag Series—Where to Buy Them

Disney’s NFT Collection Sells as a Blind Bag Series—Where to Buy ThemBy Jennifer Farrington
Nov. 9 2021, Published 12:02 p.m. ET
The NFT market is expanding once again with Disney NFTs being added to the collection. In honor of Disney+ Day, which falls on Nov. 12, Disney will be adding more NFTs to its “Golden Moments” collection, including some of your favorite characters from Pixar and Marvel.
When will Disney release its newest NFT collection, where can Disney NFTs be purchased, and how much will these digital collectibles cost?
Disney’s “Golden Moments” NFT collection is being sold exclusively on the VeVe app in honor of Disney+ Day.
VeVe is an app-based market available for download on the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store that allows you to buy, sell, and trade digital collectibles from legendary sculptors including Todd MacFarlane. The app doesn’t limit its marketplace for the sale of Disney’s “Golden Moments” NFT collection that's scheduled to drop on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10.
Instead, the VeVe app offers digital collectibles from various brands including Batman, NFL, and Fast and the Furious.
Disney’s “Golden Moments” NFT collection will sell as part of a Blind Box series.
Unlike other NFTs that allow you to see what you’re purchasing, Disney’s “Golden Moments” collection is being sold as a part of a Blind Box series. When you purchase an NFT, you will receive a random collectible from the series you purchase from.
If you were to purchase an NFT from Disney’s Pixar collection, which is available on Nov. 9 at 3:00 pm ET, you will either receive the Pizza Planet Truck or WALL•E, both of which cost 60 gems each, or $60. The VeVe app lists its price for all of its NFTs in gems. One gem is equal to $1.
VeVe announced that anyone who purchases an NFT from Disney’s “Golden Moments” collection will receive an offer code that will give them access to a 3-month or 12-month subscription of Disney+ courtesy of VeVe.
Disney’s Golden Moments Marvel collection is available on Nov. 10.
Disney’s Golden Moments Marvel collection drops on Nov. 10 and features an Avenger’s logo and a 3D Iron Man sculpture. The collection will sell in the form of a Blind Box series as well, which makes your purchase both mysterious and exciting.
If you aren't able to purchase one of the Avenger’s NFTs from VeVe, you might still be able to add either to your digital art collection if a member of the marketplace lists it for resale.
Disney also announced that it will be releasing an Ultra Rare digital collectible on Nov. 12, although it isn’t clear what that will look like.
What Disney NFTs have already been released?
On Nov. 7, Disney released its “Golden Moments” Simpson’s NFT collection on VeVe. The two NFTs that were available sold for 60 gems in the form of a Blind Bag series, although they are now sold out. You can still purchase an NFT from The Simpson's collection from other members on the marketplace, but they're selling for around 450 gems.
On Nov. 8, Disney released its “Golden Moments” Walt Disney Animation Studios collection featuring Elsa and Mickey Sorcerer's Hat. Both NFTs sold for 60 gems and were a part of a Blind Box series. The NFTs are now sold out on VeVe, but you can still acquire one of these digital collectibles from the VeVe marketplace.
Mickey Sorcerer’s Hat is currently selling for around 860 gems, while Elsa is selling for around 320 gems.