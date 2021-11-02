McDonald’s Will Be Giving Away a Limited Edition McRib NFT via Twitter

McDonald’s Will Be Giving Away a Limited Edition McRib NFT via TwitterBy Jennifer Farrington
Nov. 2 2021, Published 2:55 p.m. ET
McDonald’s once called it “The Most Important Sandwich of the Year.” If you guessed the McRib, you are correct. The McDonald’s McRib is one sandwich that keeps fast-food lovers coming back for more. Since 1981, the sandwich has only returned for a short time each year, which leaves many people craving for the iconic sandwich to appear again.
In 2021, McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib both to its menu and in the form of an NFT. Why did McDonald’s create a McRib NFT and how can you acquire one?
What is an NFT and did McDonald’s really create one?
If you’re a McDonald’s McRib fan or someone who follows the latest NFT drops, you might be excited to hear that McDonald’s will unveil its first-ever NFT—the McRib NFT.
NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are unique assets, like artwork, that are stored on a digital ledger. Simply put, they're virtual assets you can’t touch but can certainly see. NFTs are usually created in limited supply and are one-of-a-kind. NFTs can't be duplicated.
With NFTs growing in popularity, it only makes sense for a company like McDonald’s to join the market, or does it? Either way, the company announced on Oct. 28 that its “limited-edition digital collectibles featuring the iconic sandwich will be given away to select fans beginning Nov. 1,” which is the same day that the McRib was scheduled to return to participating locations across the U.S.
The meaning behind the McDonald’s McRib NFT
The McDonald’s McRib NFT is being created in celebration of McRib’s 40th anniversary. There will be a limited supply of the McRib NFT and they will be given away to fans on Twitter. If you want to enter for a chance to win the McRib NFT, here’s what you need to do.
First, you need to follow @McDonalds on Twitter. Next, you’ll need to retweet the Sweepstakes Invitations tweet anytime between Nov. 1 and Nov. 7. Be sure that the retweet is sent from your public account. McDonald’s will select 10 fans on Nov. 12 to receive the McRib NFT.
McDonald’s official rules for participating in the McRib NFT giveaway
If you’re interested in entering for a chance to win a one-of-a-kind McRib NFT, you’re going to need a valid cryptocurrency wallet that's “capable of transacting in Ethereum,” according to the McDonald's McRib Social Sweepstakes. However, you don't need to purchase Ethereum cryptocurrency to partake in the McRib NFT giveaway that's will take place on Twitter.
The lucky McRib NFT winners will “never again have to say goodbye to the sandwich [they] love,” according to the McDonald’s press release.
In order to participate, you must also be 18 years of age or older.
Why doesn’t McDonald’s sell the McRib year-round?
For McDonald's, the McRib isn't just a tasty treat consumers love to indulge in. It's something that the company uses to “create hype and generate a temporary spike in its traffic counts.” The company only offers the McRib at participating locations and for a limited time (typically in the fall) because reports suggest that “sales taper off the longer it remains on the menu.”