McDonald’s Will Be Giving Away a Limited Edition McRib NFT via Twitter

If you’re a McDonald’s McRib fan or someone who follows the latest NFT drops, you might be excited to hear that McDonald’s will unveil its first-ever NFT—the McRib NFT.

NFTs ( non-fungible tokens ) are unique assets, like artwork, that are stored on a digital ledger. Simply put, they're virtual assets you can’t touch but can certainly see. NFTs are usually created in limited supply and are one-of-a-kind. NFTs can't be duplicated.

With NFTs growing in popularity, it only makes sense for a company like McDonald’s to join the market, or does it? Either way, the company announced on Oct. 28 that its “limited-edition digital collectibles featuring the iconic sandwich will be given away to select fans beginning Nov. 1,” which is the same day that the McRib was scheduled to return to participating locations across the U.S.