How NFTs as Digital Assets Get Tied to Physical Goods

Which NFT "sector" are you most excited about and why? - Art - Music - NFT IP - Gaming - Collectibles - Virtual worlds - NFTs + physical goods - NFT financial contracts (Loans, royalties, derivatives, etc) Or something I didn't list?

People can now have digital ownership of physical intellectual properties that retain licensing agreements. Digital goods can also be licensed, but physical goods remain the leader in the segment.

According to Trevor George, the CEO of Trevco and NFT company Recur, "The most intriguing potential for licensing is the idea of a recurring royalty. Imagine a physical action figure or collectible sells today, and then sells on eBay ten years later for $10,000. The brand does not participate in that secondary transaction. Thanks to NFTs and the blockchain, this is now possible. The brand can participate in the recurring transaction, every time an item sells—forever."